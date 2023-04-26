Watch Now
Eyes to the sky: MacDill launches 'Operation Violent Storm' Wednesday morning

People in the Tampa Bay area will want to direct their eyes to the sky to watch Operation Violent Storm
MacDill Air Force Base drill.png
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 08:34:09-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base is conducting Operation Violent Storm on Wednesday morning, which will involve more than a dozen aircraft taking off in close formation.

Starting around 11 a.m., 18 aircraft will take off in what's called an Elephant Walk. It will be able to be seen across the Tampa Bay area.

First Lieutenant Billy Keller told ABC Action News it takes a lot of preparation and teamwork to pull off an operation like this.

The goal is to test their teamwork, maintenance, and readiness.

They will start taxiing at 9 a.m. and takeoff at 11 a.m.

The 18 aircraft will fly over the bay.

The best places to watch will be the Tampa Yacht Club, Ballast Point, Gadsden Park, or MacDill Air Force Base visitors center.

