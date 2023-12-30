Expert breaks down the role AI will play in 2024 job market

TAMPA, Fla — If you're looking for a job in the new year, experts say more employers are leaning on AI to help fill positions.

"So, a lot of organizations are using AI in various to help with the hiring process," said Dr. Chrissann Ruehle.

Dr. Ruehele is a professor in the College of Business at Florida Gulf Coast University and Artificial Intelligence Consultant & Researcher. And according to her, this hiring trend ranges from employers using AI to help scan resumes and gather top applicants to helping with the interviewing process.

"There are a few companies that take it a step further, and those companies will perform the initial screening but then they can also facilitate the screening interview with a bot," she said.

Dr. Ruehele said it's a move that companies are making to streamline the hiring process and avoid decision fatigue. But she added that companies have to be mindful of how they're programming the AI to avoid bias in the screening process.

"So, organizations have to be really careful about how do they develop that training set and secondly how do they go about programming and designing that program for the algorithm so that it's making that decision," she said.

According to Dr. Ruehele, companies can work around these issues by being transparent about their use of AI and by having systems in place to help prevent bias.

"I think it's really important that people recognize 'AI plus humans,' is going to be the workforce of the future," she said.