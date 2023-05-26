Expect a busy Memorial Day weekend on the road and in the air

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Airports nationwide are expected to see almost $3.4 million people this Memorial Day weekend, and millions more drivers are expected to hit the roads.

AAA said more than $2.1 million Floridians are taking a road trip this holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, Tampa International Airport officials expect $75,000 passengers daily and are projecting a record-breaking summer.

"Yesterday was the last day of school, so we're excited!" Doerte Blake, traveler, said.

Schools out and traveling is in as people from across the country and here in the bay area are flocking to TPA.

"It's me and my husband and our three kids. We are heading to California!" Jennifer Mason, another traveler, added.

Adam Bouchard, VP of Operations, said flights this weekend are around 90 percent full, and TPA is consistently breaking records since spring break.

"Through spring break, which was March through April, seven out of our ten busiest days ever took place just this past spring break. So, we're looking for much of the same as we move through the summer months," Bouchard explained.

Bouchard told ABC Action News that TPA is on track to exceed $23 million passengers this summer, with around $90,000 people each day.

"After this trip to California, we're home for about a week and a half; then we go to Europe for a week and a half. So, we have that going on, and in July, we have a camp that we're flying to as well," Mason said.

Bouchard said billions of dollars have gone into expanding the facility, and 16 additional gates will be added in the next few years to meet the projected demand.

"We had to book our parking tickets way in advance, and it already said booked out for certain areas when we booked like a month ago," Blake said.

Airport officials recommend reserving parking and getting to the airport earlier than usual.

Meanwhile, AAA said Floridians will spend a dollar less per gallon this Memorial Day weekend than last year.