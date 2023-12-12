'Everything is about to fall apart': Food truck stolen from Tampa storage facility

TAMPA, Fla. — At Dallas Bull, you'll always find one block of parking spots roped off. By the weekend, the spots are occupied by Anthony's Perfect Spot, a food truck serving people Thursday through Saturday.

Anthony Hill, the owner, said there's one major issue right now.

"Sunday morning, I dropped the truck off at storage and packed up like I usually do. Come Monday morning, I was given a phone call around 8-ish to say my truck had been used to break out of the storage unit where it's kept at night," Hill said.

Hill took a screen grab of a security video showing someone near the food truck at Adamo Storage. It's a gated facility in Tampa.

Hill said when he got the call, he couldn't understand why anyone would target him.

"Who and why and where is it? That was the main thing going through my mind."

Hill's family sent an email to ABC Action News, asking for our help in spreading the word.

"I've seen plenty of stories on social media helping with down and out companies or someone who needed help," he said. "I figured I'd give it a try to see what kind of kindness is around."

Hill is offering $5,000 of his own money to anyone who can help reunite him with his food truck.

Tampa Police tells ABC Action News their detectives are investigating.

Tampa Police responded to the delayed report of a food truck stolen from the 4900 block of E. Adamo that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, December 11. While there is currently no additional update to provide, detectives are actively working to gather additional evidence and develop leads to locate and recover the vehicle, as well as identify and apprehend the suspect. Anyone who may have information they believe could assist in the investigation can call our non-emergency number, 813.231.6130. Tampa Police Department

Investigators confirm the truck was taken from Adamo Storage and likely has front-end damage and a flat tire. Adamo Storage declined to comment, citing the police department's active investigation.

Hill said the return of his food truck is extremely important.

"This is my livelihood," he said. "As soon as possible would be preferable because everything is about to fall apart, put it that way."

If you've spotted the food truck or have information, call TPD's non-emergency number at (813) 231-6130.

Hill also launched a GoFundMe to make ends meet until the food truck returns.

