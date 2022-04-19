'Everybody gets that star quality treatment': Hairstylist trades Broadway spotlight for Tampa sunshine

TAMPA, Fla. — For 10 years, he styled hair for some of the biggest names on Broadway. Now, Jason Joseph is bringing his scissors and his experience to Tampa.

Joseph relocated to Tampa during the COVID pandemic and already building up a steady client base at Shear Art Salon South. During his career, he was responsible for the hairdos of the most talented actors and actresses in the most popular shows, including Alex Brightman, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Amanda Kloots.

“Pretty sure I’m the only broadway celebrity hairstylist living in Tampa,” he said.

Joseph has embraced the opportunity to share his bright-lights style with people living under the bright sun of Tampa.

“The reason I think it will work well here is because I do treat everyone the same way," Joseph said. "I don’t care if you are a four-year-old kid or a 50-year-old woman everybody gets that star quality treatment."

Despite making Tampa his new home, he still has dozens of clients back in New York. To accommodate his clients back in the Big Apple, he returns once a month to keep his ties there strong. ho he refuses to leave behind, so he returns once a month.

“To me it’s just like getting on the Subway, taking the A train 40 minutes downtown, the flight from Tampa isn’t much longer, truly,” Joseph said. “They love it, they love it, and I also love it, I love New York City, I just don’t see myself at this point living there.”

He said his path to Tampa was unexpected and hopes his impact is just as meaningful as it was in New York.

“It's really never too late to start something new and if you have passion for it you’ll be successful,” Joseph said.

RELATED STORIES

Clearwater hot sauce maker hits 'homerun' at Phillies spring training

Hillsborough County nonprofits benefit from safety net grants