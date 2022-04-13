Hillsborough County nonprofits benefit from safety net grants

TAMPA, Fla. — As homebuilding costs continue to rise, nonprofits that specialize in building homes for families in need continue to struggle amid a major decline in donations and volunteers.

However, there's relief in sight, just call it a safety net. One of the many nonprofits in Hillsborough County being aided by this safety net program is Habitat For Humanity.

They are currently building 12 new affordable homes in Temple Terrace. For Tina Forcier, with Habitat For Humanity, this is much more than a construction site, it’s a dream come true.

“Working with these families, it’s so exciting, and your heart is just warmed because you know that you are going to change lives,” said Forcier.

Habitat For Humanity is one of more than 100 Hillsborough County nonprofits to receive more than $2 million in combined funding in the past two months thanks to the Federal American Rescue Plan.

“Nonprofits have to do a lot with a little and whatever we can do to help we want to be there for them,” said Robert Hendrickson with Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County secures the federal grant money and then they partner with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay to disperse that money to the organizations that need it the most.

“We get to have that conversation, we get to let them know they are getting funding, we hear their excitement in their voice, it's such a great need and we are fulfilling a need they have to make it to the next week,” said Jesse Coraggio with Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.

Habitat For Humanity received $30,000 in funding, the maximum allotted.

Forcier said the money will help curb the increase in supply costs.

More funding is still available, so it’s not too late for non-profits to apply. The deadline is June 10.

“The good news is everyone who has looked at that eligibility criteria and has actually come through the process, nine out of ten are being approved,” said Hendrickson.

For more information on how to apply go to cftampabay.org/safetynet.