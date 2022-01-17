Escaped inmate police said could be headed to Tampa is captured

The escaped inmate that authorities said could be on his way to Tampa has been captured.
INMATE CAPTURED!!
Anthony Ward has been taken into custody. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/kQiLXQwiCG
— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 17, 2022
The man had reportedly broke out of the Suwannee County Jail Monday morning.
🚨ATTENTION!🚨
Escaped Inmate Alert!!
This man broke out of the Suwannee County Jail this morning & may be on his way to Tampa.
He was last seen in an all-brown uniform w/ brown boots.
If u see him, call 911 asap! pic.twitter.com/svvtK0LTDE
— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 17, 2022