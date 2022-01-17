Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Escaped inmate police said could be headed to Tampa is captured

items.[0].image.alt
Tampa Police Department
escaped inmate.jpg
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 11:38:41-05

The escaped inmate that authorities said could be on his way to Tampa has been captured.

The man had reportedly broke out of the Suwannee County Jail Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!