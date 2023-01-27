Equality Florida unveils mural in Seminole Heights neighborhood

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered outside a Seminole Heights business as Equality Florida unveiled its new mural.

Gillian Fazio created the mural. She graduated from the University of Florida and designs murals across the Tampa Bay area.

She painted a mermaid with a colorful tail on the outside of Sea Maids Creamery.

"We settled on this beautiful mermaid that has a rainbow tail. It's iconic. I just wanted to make sure she was in a pose that was celebratory, so we're thriving and we're here and it's beautiful," said Fazio.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor attended the celebration along with other city leaders.

Brandon Wolf, Press Secretary for Equality Florida and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting explained the mural is a reminder that LGBTQ youth are welcomed in Tampa Bay. He wants the artwork to inspire others.

WFTS

"Despite what you see in terms of LGBTQ legislation, you belong in our community. You're loved. You're valued. You're appreciated. This is supposed to be a beacon of hope and optimism and a reminder of what's possible in our communities," said Wolf.

Emily Macias and Zoe Vera, the owners of Sea Maids Creamery, opened the business about three years ago. They said everyone is welcomed at their business.

"We are a safe space and it's okay to be yourself. You're loved," said Emily Macias.

The owners allowed the mural to be painted on the outside of their business.

"Last year, as part of our annual Tampa gala in the area, we auctioned off the opportunity to create a mural and that opened up the opportunity to work with Gillian Fazio, the artist who created this beautiful work of art and really in my mind became a beacon in the community," said Wolf.

The mural is located on North Florida Avenue and West Genesse Street in Tampa.