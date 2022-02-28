Emergency rental assistance program returns to Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County, Fla. – Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa have received $28 million in additional federal funding to again assist residents who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Tuesday, March 1, residents in need of financial assistance can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program aims to prevent residents from experiencing further financial hardship or additional consequences to living conditions by providing eligible and approved households financial assistance for rent and TECO electric bills, the county said.

RELATED: OUR Florida emergency rental assistance program receives additional funding

Prospective rental payments will be considered on a case-by-case basis. They will be paid along with past-due rent payments for those who are unable or who will be unable to stay current due to past-due rent and/or utilities or those who have been or may again be at risk of eviction. Additional fees, such as late fees, will also be considered for payment for eligible months of approval.

Landlords are encouraged by the county to actively participate to be eligible for funding. Registration is required for landlords to participate as a vendor in the program and receive funds directly on behalf of their approved tenants. Landlords can learn more HERE.

Residents who need assistance can click HERE for more information.