El Centro Asturiano de Tampa now open for public tours in Ybor City

One of the oldest buildings in Ybor opens for tours
Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 13, 2024
YBOR CITY, Fla. — An iconic Tampa building is now giving free tours to share in its rich history.

The heart of Ybor City since 1902, El Centro Asturiano de Tampa started as a safe haven for Spanish immigrants working at the cigar factories.

 “When Spanish immigrants came to Tampa, they were looking for a sense of community, and these social clubs were able to provide that for them. It allowed them to get established," explained Ansley Blackwell, marketing manager at El Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

After renovations to its historic theater, one of the oldest in Florida, this still active social club is opening up its doors so everyone can learn the rich history.

"We're now offering free community tours every Tuesday at 10 a.m. so people can hear the stories of this mutual aid society and one of the first establishments in Ybor City," said Blackwell.
 
