TAMPA, Fla. — Grammy winning musician Ed Sheeran announced Monday he would be bringing his 2023 tour to Raymond James Stadium.

Sheeran's tour, called the "+_=x Tour," will come to Tampa on Saturday, May 20.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to American Express card members on October 12 at noon, and a general on-sale starts Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time.