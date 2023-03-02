East Tampa leaders critical of how new Tampa crime statistics are being framed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday night, the East Tampa community sat down to discuss violence in the city and how to stop it. And more specifically—they spoke about solutions that would help East Tampa's kids escape violence.

To get a better idea of what the fix should be, kids were included in that discussion—many of whom were joined by family members with shirts that honored loved ones killed in the city.

Those kids spoke about the need for community programs and more of these community conversations. We also heard from parents, anti-violence leaders, and State Representative Dianne Hart—who's from the area and who was critical of recent reports on the state of crime in the city.

"They told me today in a meeting that I was in, 'oh you know that, um crime is down in Tampa,' but not in my neighborhood, so I'm not sure whose neighborhood it's down in. Definitely not down in East Tampa," she said.

TPD

Her comments come almost a week after the Tampa Police Department (TPD) released a graphic showing that in 2022, the city of Tampa was ranked amongst the lowest for overall violent crime—when compared to 16 other cities of a similar size like Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, and Orlando.

It's a statistic that Tampa Police's Interim Chief Lee Bercaw celebrated when we spoke to him last week.

"So, we always say that Tampa's one of the safest places to live for a city its size, and that just reaffirms that. And that's new 2022 information that reaffirms that" he said.

But Interim Chief Bercaw also acknowledged that some crime is up in the city. The numbers from that Tampa Police Department graphic were pulled from a violent crime survey compiled by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. The report compiled and compared crime statistics from 70 law enforcement agencies nationwide for robberies, aggravated assaults, homicides, and rapes in 2021 and 2022.

That report shows that between 2021 and 2022, homicides in the city went up from 43 to 48 and robberies climbed from 318 to 353—and those aren't the only rising crimes on TPD's radar.

"Auto burglaries, I spoke about that this morning. Auto burglaries are up and we're seeing firearms that are taken out of cars," said Bercaw.

Tampa police will hold a community forum on Thursday, March 2, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center—2200 N Oregon Ave, Tampa, FL, 33607—from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to talk about violent crime and how to curb it.

ABC Action News will be at that forum to hear what TPD and the community have to say. Then at 11 p.m. on ABC Action News, we'll show you the toll these violent crimes are taking on families in the Tampa Bay area and how some community groups are working to create solutions of their own.