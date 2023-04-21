Earth Day is every day at Little Red Wagon Native Nursery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This Saturday is Earth Day, and a nursery in Tampa invites families to immerse themselves in all the beauty nature has to offer.

From butterflies to reptiles and native plants, Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is a one-stop-shop for Mother Earth.

On Saturday morning, Little Red Wagon owner, Anita Camacho, will take families on a butterfly walk through Gadsden Park.

"It's a really great habitat because you go around the lake, and there's water, so that adds to the number of species we can attract," said Camacho.

The goal is for families to bond over the wonder of nature and the importance of Earth Day.

"Well, I just think it's just another day to highlight what's really going on with the earth and how important it is to take care of our home, and it's not just our home. It's home to so many things," said Camacho.

"Earth Day is when we take care of the Earth and pick up trash and take care of animals," said 7-year-old Lucia.

"I think Earth Day is in remembrance of keeping the earth healthy," said 7-year-old Morgan.

Camacho said she likes to start with butterflies because it's like a game for the kids.

"It's almost like an Easter egg hunt. Only its butterflies, and you can do it all year long," said Camacho.

"We're learning about different species of butterflies and we are learning things that butterflies can do," said Lucia.

Then Camacho invites the families back to the nursery to meet a variety of animals and native plants, providing education on what we can do to protect them.

"It's very fulfilling to see the light bulbs go off and have them get excited about it," said Camacho.

"You want to make sure they stay healthy and stay safe, and they don't get hurt," said Lucia.

The hope is the kids share the experience with their friends, and one by one, the next generation takes a renewed interest in Earth Day daily.

"That's really the bottom line, the more backyard national parks we create, the better everything is," said Camacho.

For more information on all the Little Red Wagon Native Nursery Earth Day events, click here.