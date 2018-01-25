Durant High School on lockout after report of gun on campus

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 53°
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Durant High School is currently on a lockout after a report of a gun on campus.
Hillsborough County Public Schools announced the lockout at 11:51 a.m. Thursday. A lockout means the school is limiting movement on campus and no one is allowed on campus from the outside.
Snapchat video shows student with gun on campus of Lakewood High School in St. PeteDeputies: 7th-grade student brought gun, ammunition to school in Hillsborough Co.Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died
Snapchat video shows student with gun on campus of Lakewood High School in St. Pete
Deputies: 7th-grade student brought gun, ammunition to school in Hillsborough Co.
Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died
Hillsborough County Public Schools said they recently received information from a parent that their child just informed them they may have seen a gun on campus Thursday morning.
As a precaution, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Durant High School security are in the
process of searching the campus and students.
The school district says that the students and staff at Durant High School are safe.
No other information has been released at this time.