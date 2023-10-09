'Dune' art installation at Tampa's Sparkman Wharf is open and free to the public

TAMPA, Fla. — Prepare to enter the trippy world of "Dune."

No, not the famous sci-fi book or movie.

Instead, it's an award-winning art installation among the shops and eateries in downtown Tampa's Sparkman Wharf.

"Dune" blends technology and nature, perhaps giving us a glimpse of a weird, wild future.

Free to the public, this hands-on walk-thru experience is like strolling through an illuminated garden, where the flowers come to life at your fingertips. All ages are welcome.

Created by a Dutch art group called Studio Roosegaarde, and presented by Tampa's Cass Contemporary, "Dune" is open Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 29.

When it comes to transforming the Water Street area into a major cultural destination, "Dune" follows such other inventive art installations as Lucy Sparrow's felt grocery store "Tampa Fresh Food" and Leon Keer's augmented reality mural.

For more information on "Dune," go here.