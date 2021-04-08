Watch
Driver in 2018 Bayshore Boulevard crash that killed mom, baby receives sentence

Cameron Herrin faces between 18 and 30 years in prison
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 08, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Cameron Herrin, the man who was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang that hit and killed a mother and her baby on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018 will receive his prison sentence on Thursday.

Herrin pleaded guilty to the deadly crash in December. Investigators say Herrin was driving more than 100mph when he hit 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and 21-month-old Lillia Raubenolt.

Herrin and another man, John Barrineau, are accused of racing at the time of the deadly crash. Barrineau also pleaded guilty. He's serving a six-year prison sentence.

Barrineau will also be on probation for 15 years and will have to complete 200 hours of community service, half of which will be spent speaking about the dangers of reckless driving.

L: Cameron Herrin; R: John Barrineau

