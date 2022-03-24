Watch
Driver dies after vehicle hits 11-foot alligator, overturns in Lithia

Posted at 7:59 AM, Mar 24, 2022
LITHIA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a person died early Thursday morning after their vehicle hit an 11-foot alligator in the middle of a road and overturned into a ditch.

According to authorities, the crash happened on eastbound CR-672, two miles west of CR-39, at 12:30 a.m.

The front of the victim's vehicle hit the alligator, veered off the road and overturned into a ditch, HCSO said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alligator also died in the crash, HCSO said.

