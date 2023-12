TAMPA, Fla. — A driver in Tampa is facing a charge for DUI with property damage after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver crashed into the wall of an apartment in the 6700 block of Elm Court. The call came in around 5:20 a.m.

Police said the driver passed out behind the wheel of the truck when they arrived on the scene.

No one was injured, police said.

No other information has been released at this time.

WFTS