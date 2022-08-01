Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Hillsborough patrol vehicle: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a driver was arrested early Sunday morning for DUI after he crashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle.

According to HCSO, it happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road.

The deputy was stopped at the red light, facing eastbound, when the light turned green. HCSO said as the deputy drove forward, Carlos Gutierrez Aquino, 30, failed to stop at the red light for northbound traffic and also drove forward.

HCSO said Aquino's Honda Civic hit the passenger side of the deputy's Tahoe, which caused it to spin counter-clockwise and then hit the front of the Civic.

One deputy was taken to the hospital with an upper-body injury, HCSO said. No one in the Civic was injured.

HCSO said Aquino displayed signs of impairment and provided two breath samples which results in a breath alcohol content of .172/.159.

Aquino was charged with DUI involving property damage/injuries and for not having a valid license.

"I am so thankful that our deputy was not more seriously injured and that no one involved in this crash lost their life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Driving under the influence is a life-threatening, selfish, and completely unnecessary crime. The impact of an impaired driver does not discriminate and can affect anyone at any point. Please, plan ahead; there are so many safe options to get home after a night of drinking."