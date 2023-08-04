Watch Now
Driver arrested for DUI after crash with Hillsborough deputy's cruiser: HCSO

The deputy was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with minor injuries
Posted at 7:44 AM, Aug 04, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an early Friday morning crash with a Hillsborough County deputy's cruiser, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with minor injuries, which included head and chest pain along with a cut to his arm, authorities said.

According to HCSO, it happened just after 1 a.m. near Valrico Road and Lumsden Road.

HCSO said Moore "showed signs of impairment." They added she provided a breath sample at Central Breath Testing three and a half hours after the crash and blew a .066 and .068 BAC. The legal limit for blood alcohol content is .08 for drivers in Florida.

The woman driving, identified as Brittany Moore, was arrested at the scene for DUI with property damage/personal injury and was cited for failing to stop at a steady red light.

