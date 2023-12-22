Dozens of children receive free toys at University Area Community Park

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of children could pick out free toys on Thursday at the University Area Community Park.

The University Area Community Development Corporation (CDC) hosted its annual toy drive.

Children could pick out two toys each.

"We found out that some of the kids in our community on Christmas morning didn't have a gift to open under the tree. We said it's not going to happen under our watch so we started this several years ago," said Dr. Sarah Combs, CEO at University Area CDC.

Dr. Sarah Combs, CEO at University Area CDC, said businesses and community partners donated the toys.

"Local businesses in the community put our boxes out for their customers to donate as we have different pick up locations where we collect the toys and then we display them here," said Dr. Combs.

"Publix was really generous to donate some dinners, some turkey and ham dinners so we'll be giving those out as well."

About 200 children who are part of the University Area CDC's Get Moving! program received the free toys.

"I think it's very generous of them especially because a lot of kids here may not have these kind of opportunities being able to receive gifts," said 14-year-old Mariya Gaffor.