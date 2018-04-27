Dozens expected to walk in protest of changes not made to Bay to Bay Boulevard

Dozens are expected to walk this weekend in protest of the city of Tampa's decision to not make major changes to a stretch of Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Families who live in the Palma Ceia neighborhood tell us the decision to not add bike lanes puts their safety at risk.

"It would have made it safer for people trying to walk along this road, by putting some gap between them and the four lanes of traffic," said Emily Hinsdale, mother of two.

The city considered a new design that would take Bay to Bay from four lanes of traffic to three.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn's office said by email on Friday that he has added over 90 miles of new bike lanes since he became the mayor. A spokesperson went on to say that not all roads are appropriate for the addition of bikes lanes.

"We continue to look for other options to make our roads pedestrian and bicycle friendly," said Ashley Bauman.

Going beyond the bike lanes, Hinsdale said it would have added a large four feet buffer for pedestrians on the sidewalks.

In a Facebook post, organizers are asking for others to walk with them:

"Join us to walk on Bay to Bay Blvd as we invite the mayor, city council, families, business owners, and residents to walk in our neighborhood along Bay to Bay in a WALK for SAFER STREETS. The City must reconsider its decision," they wrote.



The group will meet at Palma Ceia Methodist Church at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 29. The walk will begin at 5 as they try to navigate towards Bayshore Blvd.