Domestic violence incident in Riverview ends safely with suspect in custody

HCSO
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 20, 2023
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a domestic violence-related incident Saturday at Windsor Club Apartments, located in Riverview.

The incident, which began around 1:05 pm, involved a man and a woman engaged in a heated altercation, police say.

HCSO found a woman who was being held against her will inside one of the apartments.

The suspect was identified as Makayo Mackey, 42.

After negotiations with the crisis negotiators, Mackey released the woman at approximately 3:00 pm.

She did not sustain any injuries during the incident, according to authorities.

Mackey surrendered at around 4 pm.

In light of this event, it is important to highlight the resources available for survivors of domestic violence. The Spring of Tampa Bay offers different kinds of support services. Those seeking assistance can contact them at 813-247-SAFE.

