'Doing everything we can do': HCSO adding additional holiday safety measures to protect shoppers this season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This holiday season, you may see more deputies out and about at shopping centers in Hillsborough County to help keep you and other shoppers safe.

Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Wednesday morning that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is adding many safety efforts to suppress crime and help families focus on the holiday cheer when gift shopping.

Some of those efforts include the following:



Eye in the Sky cameras in shopping center parking lots

Use of drones and aviation units

Use of bicycles to quietly "sneak up on bad guys"

Increase of undercover presence both inside and outside of local malls

Sheriff Chronister said while the sheriff's office is doing its part, there are also things the community can do to keep itself safe.

"If you're shopping at night, park close to a well-lit area. When you go shopping, don't take a bunch of cash with you. And when you go make your purchases make sure you don't leave them in the car and that you leave them where people can see them. People won't steal what they can't see. Lock it in the trunk of your car," Sheriff Chronister said.

Sheriff Chronister also encouraged the community to monitor their credit card statements, to not send a seller money directly if making purchases online, and to have purchases delivered in a well-lit area.

"Regardless of where you are shopping in Hillsborough County, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can do to keep you and your loved ones safe during this holiday season."

Watch Chronister's full press conference below: