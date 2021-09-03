Dogs evacuated due to Hurricane Ida up for adoption at SPCA Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Several dogs evacuated because they were in the path of Hurricane Ida are now in need of a forever home right here in the Tampa Bay area.

SPCA Tampa Bay says four dogs are currently up for adoption at their shelter.

Harley Male Terrier/mix breed 1 year and 9 days old Medium size with brown and white coloring $125 adoption price



"This one-year-old pup came to us from another shelter when they were in need of hurricane relief help. Harley is a happy and sweet pup who would do best in a home with someone who has the time to take him on daily walks and work on his basic obedience. If you have another pup in your home or tiny human we ask you bring them in to meet him before taking him home to make sure you all are a great match!"

Evander Male Hound/mix breed 4 years and 6 days old Medium size with black and tan coloring $125 adoption price



"This four-year-old pup came to us from another shelter when they needed assistance with hurricane evacuation so not much is known about his history. Since being with us he has been a sweet and goofy boy who would do best in a home with someone who is active like he is. If you have another pup or tiny human in your home we ask you bring them in to meet him before taking him home to make sure you all are a great match!"

Brown Sugar Female Terrier/mix breed 1 year 6 months and 5 days old Medium size with chocolate and white coloring $125 adoption price



"This happy girl came to us from another shelter when they needed assistance for hurricane evacuation so not too much is known about her history. Since being with us she has had the most expressive smile and sweet personality. She would love a home with someone who loves cuddling and snacks as much as she does. If you have another pup or tiny human in your home we ask you bring them in to meet her before taking her home to make sure you all are a great match!"

Lou Male Bulldog/mix breed 2 years 3 months and 10 days old Medium size with brindle and white coloring $125 adoption price



"This two-year-old pup came to us from another shelter when they needed assistance with hurricane evacuation so not too much is known about his history. Since being with us he has been an active and happy boy who would do best in a home with someone who has the time to take him for daily walks and play with him everyday. Lou loves to talk so we recommend he not go to an apartment. If you have another pup or tiny human in your home we ask you bring them in to meet him before taking him home to make sure you all are a great match!"

Visit the SPCA Tampa Bay's website for more information on adoption.