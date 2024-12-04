Dog left tied to pole in the path of Hurricane Milton has forever home

Watch Now
The dog that was rescued from the side of the interstate after being tied to a pole during Hurricane Milton has a new home.

"Trooper" was saved after being left tied to a pole in neck-deep water in the path of Hurricane Milton.

When Florida Highway Patrol trooper Orlando Morales first rescued the dog, it generated an immediate reaction of shock and heartbreak online. A video showed the dog's terror as the trooper tried to free him.

"It's okay, buddy. I don't blame you," Trooper Morales is heard in the video saying as he tried to reassure the pet that he was there to save it.

The humane society shared new pictures of Trooper that show he is happy with his new family.

In October, animal cruelty charges were filed against the dog's owner, Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23. The penalty for the charge includes up to 5 years in prison.

