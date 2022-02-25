Dog hit by car, paralyzed in hind legs looking for forever home

A dog that was hit by a car and paralyzed in her hind legs is now at a local shelter looking for a forever home.

Mena was hit a few days ago and veterinarians don't know yet if she'll ever regain use in those two legs.

In the meantime, someone donated a doggie wheelchair which she is now using.

She is currently at Pet Resource Center on Falkenburg Rd. The shelter is hoping to get the word out that Mena is available for adoption by a rescue group or a resident who knows what they would be getting into; the dog still will need medical care after adoption.

For more information, contact the Pet Resource Center at (813) 744-5660



