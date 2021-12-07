Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate to skate into Tampa's Amalie Arena in March

TAMPA, Fla. — Grab your Mickey and Minnie ears and mark your 2022 calendar because Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate will be skating into Tampa in March.

More than 50 Disney characters will be hitting the ice at Amalie Arena from March 24-27.

"Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime."

Feld Entertainment said they will be working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines.

Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 24 7:00 PM

Friday, March 25 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 26 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 27 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM