'Disgusting, violent, and dangerous': Hillsborough deputies search for man in attempted sexual assault

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say used a stun gun to force a woman into her apartment before he tried to sexually assault her on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the man forced the victim into her apartment on the 4400 block of Club Captiva Drive around 7 p.m. He tried to take her pants off but ran away when she screamed, authorities said.

The sheriff's office provided a composite drawing of the suspect who's described as a Spanish-speaking man between 35-40 years of age.

HCSO

The victim told authorities the man is of medium build with an olive complexion, clean-shaven, brown eyes, short black hair with some gray in the front. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and yellow Nike sneakers. He also has a scar on the outside of his left eye.

"The actions of this suspect are disgusting, violent, and dangerous. We commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward and reporting him to law enforcement," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is a man that needs to get taken off the streets immediately."

If you have any information about this suspect, you are urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

