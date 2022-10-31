Diesel shortage could impact holiday prices

TAMPA, Fla. — From small trucks to big trucks, diesel fuel helps the world stay connected. Alex Miller with Florida Trucking Association said it's an important part of our society.

"The economy and the supply chain is fueled by Diesel," she said.

But Miller said the tank is close to running on empty.

"There has been a shortage for several months now, and we've seen the pain financially at the pump for that long," she added.

Florida's average price of diesel is $5.22. That's only 50 cents cheaper than the highest recorded average back in June of this year.

The shortage stems from a few issues: a few refineries closed. The cutoff from Russian imports is affecting supply, and distillate inventory is at its lowest levels since 2008.

The Energy Information Administration breaks down the country's diesel production and usage.

Economist Mike Snipes said this could impact gas prices, which will likely trickle down to everyday spending.

"If the price of gas is going up for everybody that's going to include the post office, UPS. It's going to include all of those people. And so if those shipping costs go up, then that's going to make the holiday season just that much more expensive," he said.

Snipes believes relief could come in the form of an extended gas tax break, but that comes at a cost.

"It's going to be a pretty big source of tax revenue, and the longer we keep the tax holiday, then that's just going to extend that decrease in tax revenue," said Snipes.

Miller said she wants to see more help on the federal level.

"Well, the Federal Government really needs to step in. We need to start increasing production, and then start looking at the leasing for oil, and get on top of this. Particularly before the winter, because when you look at Northeastern States, they also use the oil to heat their homes," she said.