Diapers, incontinence products will become tax-exempt in Florida in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Every parent is familiar with the diaper aisle in the store. On average, diapers for one baby could cost $70 a month, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. That translates to $840 a year.

However, Florida will make it easier for parents. On Jan. 1, 2024, diapers and other incontinence items will become tax-free. The state said that could free up $54 to $135 a year.

Nikki Daniels, the Champions for Children Associate Director, said there's a big need for diaper and other baby-related product assistance in Tampa Bay. That's where her organization comes in.

"It's about taking that load off of the family so that they don't have to worry about how many times a day am I going to have to change my child's diapers and can I afford it? It gives them the room and the space financially but also just emotionally to be able to respond to their child better," she said.

Champions for Children hands out about 72,000 diapers a year to parents in need of some assistance.

"We continue to see a big need. All of our folks that we're serving in our programs are having that need. And we're just getting calls from all over the community asking for diapers because it really they're expensive. And it's hard to be able to afford it," she said.

The National Diaper Bank Network released a new study highlighting the need nationwide. The study found 1 in 2 families can't afford enough diapers to keep their infant or child clean, dry, and healthy. It found 46% had to cut back on other spending like entertainment, food, and utilities.

That need inspired Torrie Jasuwan to launch Baby Cycle 11 years ago.

"We actually started in my garage about 11 years ago, and I just realized that there was a huge need for not only diapers but other necessities for families in our area, and there was no centralized way for these families to get them," she said.

While the tax exemption will free up some money for many, partners like Champions for Children and Baby Cycle will be there for those still trying to make ends meet.