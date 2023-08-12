Car chase and shooting in Pasco and Hillsborough started as a domestic dispute

TEMPLE TERRACE — A Pasco County woman is in critical condition after domestic situation that ended with deputies shooting the suspect.

This started in the northern part of Pasco County around 1 A.M. Pasco deputies responded immediately. They found a woman with multiple gun shot wounds. She is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene, and deputies began pursuit.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says a chase between the suspect and deputies crossed into Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa, as more police joined the situation.

After crashing the car into a retention pond off Fletcher Ave. near I-75, the suspect started shooting at the pursuing deputies, and they returned fire. The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital.

No other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

