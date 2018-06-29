Deputy dives into swampy lake to save stranded dog

LUTZ, Fla. — Sheriff's Deputies go above and beyond for all citizens, including furry ones.

A woman in Lutz didn't know what to do when her dog got stuck in a swampy lake — so she called 911.

Deputy Matt Patellis responded to the call. He didn't waste any time and borrowed some gym shorts before jumping into the water to retrieve the stranded boxer.

"Believe it or not, it was nice. It was a little refreshing," Deputy Patellis said. "It was a hot day so I guess he just wanted somebody to go swimming with him."

This isn't the first time Deputy Patellis has come to the rescue of a stranded animal — he recently stopped traffic on Fletcher Ave to help a mother duck and her ducklings cross the road.

As for the lake, he wasn't that worried about any alligators that may have been in the water.

"It was in the back of my mind and I just didn't really focus on it," the deputy said. "I saw a dog that was crying and he just looked pathetic over there so I just wanted to go get him and help him out."

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the deputy and his swampy rescue.

DOG RESCUE! Check out video. When an owner reported her boxer was trapped and crying on the far side of a small lake, Dep. Matt Patellis went into the water to comfort the animal and get him back home safely. HCSO..always on duty, even in swamp water. #dontdrinkthewater #teamhcso pic.twitter.com/GAegp0oL1p — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 28, 2018

"It's just one of those calls that makes you smile at the end of the day," Deputy Patellis said. "We're glad to be here."