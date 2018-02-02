Deputies: Two vehicles crash after gunfire exchange in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle crash in Tampa.

According to deputies, the unidentified occupants of two separate vehicles fired shots at each other, resulting in a crash at North 48th Street and East Hanna Avenue.

All occupants from both vehicles ran from the scene following the crash.

Deputies located one occupant suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment for the non-life threatening injury.

