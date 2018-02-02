Deputies: Two vehicles crash after gunfire exchange in Tampa

WFTS Webteam
1:39 PM, Feb 2, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle crash in Tampa. 

According to deputies, the unidentified occupants of two separate vehicles fired shots at each other, resulting in a crash at North 48th Street and East Hanna Avenue. 

All occupants from both vehicles ran from the scene following the crash. 

Deputies located one occupant suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. 

The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment for the non-life threatening injury. 

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top