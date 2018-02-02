Deputies: Two vehicles crash after gunfire exchange in Tampa

Mostly Cloudy
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle crash in Tampa.
According to deputies, the unidentified occupants of two separate vehicles fired shots at each other, resulting in a crash at North 48th Street and East Hanna Avenue.
All occupants from both vehicles ran from the scene following the crash.
Deputies located one occupant suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment for the non-life threatening injury.
Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.