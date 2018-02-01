Deputies: Student posted Snapchat photo of airsoft rifle with threatening message

A freshman at Newsome High School has been arrested after he reportedly posted a photo of himself holding a black assault rifle style firearm on Snapchat with the caption "Don't come to school tomorrow."

The photo was re-shared by other students several times before the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was called in investigate.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, deputies identified the student and responded to his residence. The student and his parents were cooperative and showed the deputies the assault style rifle, which was determined to be a very realistic airsoft rifle.

The student admitted to taking the picture and posting it to Snapchat with the caption. He told deputies it was meant as a joke between his friends and he was not going to hurt anyone. The student was arrested for false report to use firearms in a violent manner, a second degree felony. The student was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.