Deputies shot at during welfare check in Tampa, sheriff's office says

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies were shot at during a welfare check Sunday afternoon in Tampa, the sheriff's office said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said just before 1 p.m., units responded to the 15000 block of Countrybrook Street to conduct a welfare check on a child.

Deputies said they heard gunshots and a deputy's agency vehicle was shot at but no deputies were injured, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies returned fire, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies on scene requested SWAT but the call was canceled after deputies were able to contact the child and the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries to anyone, the sheriff's office said.

The Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) was also activated after the suspect alluded to possible suspicious devices inside the home. However, BDT cleared the home, and following further investigation, no suspicious devices were located inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

This is an ongoing investigation.