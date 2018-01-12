Deputies searching for man who burglarized ice cream truck in Hillsborough County

Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for the man who burglarized an ice cream truck.

It happened inside the fence of Coleman Fleet Management at about 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The same truck was burglarized in December of 2017, and multiple vehicles were burglarized and one stolen from the same location in October of 2017.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward