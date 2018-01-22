Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who left bicyclist seriously injured in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle that struck a bicyclist before driving off on Monday morning.

According to HCSO, the driver of a red Toyota Camry hit the bicyclist around 6:15 a.m. on South Forbes Road between Sydney Road and Downing Street in Plant City.

Deputies say that the Toyota Camry is missing a part of its right front air dam. It was recovered at the scene.

HELP: Deputies need assistance in locating a vehicle that struck a bicyclist, causing serious injuries, and fled the scene this morning on South Forbes Road at 6:15 a.m. Vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Camry missing part of it's right front air dam. pic.twitter.com/rla7B1s0r9 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) January 22, 2018

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.