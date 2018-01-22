Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who left bicyclist seriously injured in Plant City

WFTS Webteam
9:18 AM, Jan 22, 2018
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle that struck a bicyclist before driving off on Monday morning.

According to HCSO, the driver of a red Toyota Camry hit the bicyclist around 6:15 a.m. on South Forbes Road between Sydney Road and Downing Street in Plant City.

Deputies say that the Toyota Camry is missing a part of its right front air dam. It was recovered at the scene.

 

 

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.  

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a  free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

