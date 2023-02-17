Deputies arrest youth pastor and foster parent for human trafficking: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies have arrested a youth pastor and foster parent on human trafficking charges.

HCSO deputies said that they launched an investigation on Feb. 9 after a mother found "disturbing content" on her 16-year-old child's phone.

Investigators discovered that the child was in contact with Moises Escoto, 36, for nearly two years on a meetup app called Sniffies. They said that since then, Escoto solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from the child in exchange for money and gifts. He was also meeting the child to engage in sexual acts.

Escoto is currently a youth pastor at Iglesia de Cristo Misionera Mahanaim Church on North Armenia Avenue.

Detectives were also able to find a second suspect through the investigation. Joel Lutz, 38, is also accused of using the same app to find and engage in sexual acts with a child in exchange for money. Lutz is a registered foster parent.

Escoto was arrested on Feb. 9 and Lutz on Feb. 15.

Both are facing extensive charges, including:



Human trafficking for commercial sexual activity

Lewd or lascivious battery

Use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts

Traveling to meet minor after using comp services or services to solicit certain illegal acts

Use of computer services for lewd or lascivious exhibition defendant over 18

Transmission of harmful material to minor

Unlawful use of two-way communications device

Unlawful sexual activity with a minor

"It is absolutely disgusting that these two men, who were placed in positions of mentorship and trust with children in our community, used online apps to seek out and victimize our youth," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Unfortunately, we know that predators are constantly on the hunt to ruin the innocence of our community."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.