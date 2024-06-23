Death of man in Tampa leads to homicide investigation by TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot by another person Saturday.

On Saturday, police were called to 2307 East Busch Boulevard for the report of a disturbance.

The preliminary investigation found there was a dispute between two people that led to a man being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are searching for the other person believed to be involved in the incident, authorities said.

Officials said it appears the individuals knew each other and that this was not a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa PD by calling 813-231-6130 or sharing a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.