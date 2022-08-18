Watch Now
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Bruce B. Downs

Posted at 9:41 AM, Aug 18, 2022
I-75 southbound is completely shut down at Bruce B. Downs after a deadly crash on Thursday morning.

The crash, which is under investigation, involves multiple vehicles. The shut down is causing major traffic delays in the area.

Vehicles stuck in the backup are being rerouted by first responders to turn around and head northbound on the on-ramp.

No additional information on the crash has been released at this time.

Nearly two weeks ago, another crash in the same spot shut down the interstate for several hours. That crash happened after a driver rear-ended a stopped Road Ranger.

