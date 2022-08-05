2 men hospitalized after driver rear-ends FDOT Road Ranger truck stopped to pick up debris on I-75: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two men were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on I-75 Friday morning.

The crash, per FHP, occurred before 10 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-75 and south of Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

WFTS

According to FHP, a 30-year-old Wesley Chapel man driving a Honda Accord rear-ended a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Road Ranger truck. FHP said the FDOT Road Ranger was stopped in the inside lane on I-75 SB to pick up roadway debris.

After rear-ending the truck, the Accord was "redirected in a clockwise direction," and the truck crashed into the left side of a GMC Canyon.

Florida Highway Patrol

Both the driver of the Accord and the Road Ranger were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, per FHP.

The Accord driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries. The 47-year-old Wimauma Road Ranger, who had just removed his seat belt, sustained "non-incapacitating injuries." As for the 32-year-old Tampa driver of the Canyon, he was not injured.

The crash closed all the southbound lanes of I-75 for nearly an hour. During that time, ABC Action News saw many vehicles dangerously driving the wrong way to avoid the backed up traffic, putting their lives and the lives of other drivers in danger.