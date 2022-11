TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a deadly crash in Hillsborough County shut down I-75 northbound during Wednesday evening rush hour.

According to FHP, traffic on I-75 was being diverted onto Gibsonton Drive to go around the crash. However, traffic was still backing up well south of the Big Bend Road exit.

The crash involved at least three vehicles, with one on its side and two others off the road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.