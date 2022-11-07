Deadline to apply for Hillsborough neighborhood mini-grant program nears

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One Hillsborough grant program is helping neighborhoods pay for projects that will strengthen the community.

Called the Hillsborough Neighborhood mini-grant program, the county aims to fund 20 to 30 projects through the program each year.

"The grant, you can do a lot. It's up to $5,000. You can do a lot with that," Stephanie Agliano with Hillsborough County said.

The grants help fund a wide range of projects, which could include anything from a new park, a bench or even an additional walking path. The county said its goal this year is to foster healthy, safe, and engaged neighborhoods.

"We have a $75,000 mini-grant budget. So the bidding process is really competitive because there’s only so much money," Agliano said.

Scott Barry, the president of the HOA at the Villages of Bayport, said the application process was simple, and he planned to utilize the program again.

"We applied to the county. We got the grant, and then they gave us our timeline," Barry said.

Once the application deadline hits, a judging review committee will score the grants and choose who gets the funding.

"What we hope to say is, 'Hey, maybe do something that will help your neighborhood sparkle,'" Agliano said.

You can apply to the neighborhood mini-grants here. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Monday, November 14, and the projects chosen for the grants will be announced in January.