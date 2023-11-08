Deadline to apply for Hillsborough County Neighborhood Mini-Grant program quickly approaches

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The deadline to apply for a grant program in Hillsborough County that helps people pay for projects in their neighborhood is quickly approaching.

The Hillsborough County Neighborhood Mini-Grant program aims to help strengthen communities by paying for new projects. The county has about $75,000 to work with, and they plan to give out 20 to 30 grants. The program helps fund a wide range of projects. In the past, it has helped pay for a new park, a basketball court, and even a mural.

The deadline to apply is November 15 at 5 p.m.

“Every year is always so exciting to see what is somebody going to do new or take something that's been done and do it in a new way," Stephanie Agliano with the county said

One of the grant recipients last year took an online approach. The Wellswood neighborhood created an oral history project on its website.

“We did a video and audio recording of our neighbors. We had 10 recordings that we did," Tina Hureless with the Wellswood Civic Association said

Some of those recordings were from people who lived in the community for decades. Hurless explained they told old stories and explained what Wellswood looked like when they grew up.

“We have the newer people that are here that were like, man, I can't believe all these stories this is great to know this is how the neighborhood started,” Hurless said.

She said the project was a great way to educate the community and unite neighbors.

Click here for the application link.

The county will announce the winners in early 2024.

