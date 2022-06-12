Davis Islands Coffee Bar is a favorite spot for hockey fans and players

TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to hockey and coffee, most people think of cold weather and hot drinks.

But if you’re a Lightning-hot team in a tropical city, baristas at DI Coffee Bar in Davis Islands say when the Bolts need a jolt, ice is the secret ingredient.

"They come and get their little cold brew with skim milk and sugar-free vanilla, and that's the secret sauce right there," said Ryan Campbell, a barista at DI Coffee Bar.

The Davis Islands coffee and wine bar is not only a favorite stop for players before the game, but fans love it too.

"I just love the ambiance, the experience, everyone is super friendly out here on the island," said Weston Riddle, a Lighting fan from Lakeland.

Employees say the excitement of the playoffs doesn’t only ramp up their business but it brings them together.

"We love that they come and support us and they get to be part of the community and we get to build a relationship with them," said Campbell.