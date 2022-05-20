Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Datz launches new menu, brings back old favorites

Datz
WFTS
Datz
Posted at 5:10 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 05:10:59-04

PALMA CEIA, Fla. — One of the most well-known casual restaurants in South Tampa is located right in Palma Ceia.

This original Datz location opened in 2009 on MacDill Avenue.

They just recently launched a new menu, bringing back some old favorites and introducing some new ones, too.

Some of the items like the Cuban sandwich and the Datchos were even inspired and created by staff members.

"So you know, we really value what the guest has to say, in terms of whether it's positive or negative," Tyler Brown, General Manager of Datz Tampa said. "That's how we make improvements here at Datz. So a lot of guests, when we removed the Thai One On or April in Paris, they wanted it back, they requested it back. And luckily, we were able to make that happen."

Datz now has three locations in Tampa Bay and multiple concepts, too.

You can read more about them by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!