Dating reality show 'Meet My Abuela' uses Tampa Bay as a seductive tourism tool

YBOR CITY, Fla. — An innovative new reality show is blending dating drama with destination travel, a tasty narrative baked right into a picture-postcard tourism pitch.

And it's all filmed right here in Tampa Bay.

"Meet My Abuela" is made up of 15-minute snackable episodes featuring young beautiful couples across the area (including popular local influencer Alexia Gonzalez and her fiance Michael) seeking final approval from their Hispanic grandmas.

The story concept is sweet, funny, and hopeful. But the underlying goal — to get more people to vacation in and move to Tampa Bay — is nothing short of ground-breaking.

The show is a powerful production team-up of Film Tampa Bay, Visit Florida, and Visit Tampa Bay, three groups who know how to get people here.

"Am I caught up in the story? Or am I caught up in the background in this incredible destination? " explains Visit Tampa Bay's Santiago Corrada of the show's multilayered purpose. "Yes, the couples are doing their thing, but [we want viewers to] check out Riverwalk and Ybor City and Busch Gardens!"

You can watch "Meet My Abuela" right here on YouTube, plus such streaming channels as Vizio and Vix.