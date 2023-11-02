Dash across downtown Tampa with a brand-new transit service

TAMPA, Fla. — There's an affordable new way to travel to all the hotspots in downtown Tampa.

It's called Dash, a hub-to-hub transit service from the folks at the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

For just $2 a ride, a brand-new and very bright yellow Tesla will take you from one hotspot hub to another, with 20 hubs ranging from the University of Tampa area to Water Street, from the Florida Aquarium to Amalie Arena.

You can access Dash with a free phone app.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership's Shaun Drinkard said, "Everyone is loving the concept. Whether you live, work or play in downtown Tampa, it's a great way to get around to the seven neighborhoods."

Six new Teslas make up the Dash fleet, with drivers acting as ambassadors who know everything to see and do downtown.

If you're lucky, you'll get driver Clark Brooks, a standup comedian, who said he remembers when Tampa wasn't the bustling town it is now.

"It wasn't that long ago that the only people you saw in downtown Tampa were bankers and lawyers, as opposed to now where it's actually people you wouldn't mind being in a car with."

Oh, he's just kidding (we think).

For more on Dash and how to get the free app, go here.

