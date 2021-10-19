Darius Rucker headlines Saturday's 10th annual Tampa Pig Jig which raises money for kidney disease

TAMPA, Fla. — Country superstar Darius Rucker will headline this Saturday's 10th Annual Tampa Pig Jig music-and-BBQ fundraiser at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

The event was started a decade ago by a few friends "talking smack" about who could make the best BBQ. They decided to throw an intimate backyard cookoff and raise money for a buddy with a rare kidney disease.

Needless to say, the Pig Jig is no longer "intimate."

This shindig got BIG.

This year, more than 12,000 people are expected at the event, now one of Tampa's biggest fundraising parties of the year.

Even better, the Tampa Pig Jig has raised $5 million for NephCure Kidney International, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, treatments and finding a cure for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.

